Belmond-Klemme student tests positive for COVID-19, schools are open after being disinfected
BELMOND — The Belmond-Klemme School District says they’ve had a student test positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Dan Frazier says in a letter to the community that the individual who tested positive was a student who attends and was present in the high school on Tuesday. He says due to the school’s careful and compartmentalized instructional delivery system, exposure was extremely limited and contained.
Frazier says the district is working with Wright County Public Health and the Iowa Department of Public Health, and all people who were in contact with the person have been notified. Frazier reminds students that if you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should contact your physician immediately.
Frazier says both Belmond-Klemme school buildings and the Alternative Learning Center remain open and operational, and the high school building was cleaned and disinfected according to CDC guidelines prior to reopening this morning.