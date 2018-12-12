Belmond-Klemme school bus struck by semi, nobody injured
By KGLO News
|
Dec 12, 2018 @ 6:37 AM

BELMOND — Nobody was seriously injured when a semi collided with a Belmond-Klemme school bus on Tuesday afternoon.

The school district says the accident happened around 4 o’clock on County Road C-20 when the driver of the semi apparently did not see the school bus and ran a stop sign, striking the rear of the bus and spinning it 180 degrees.

Only four students were on the bus at the time since it was near the end of the route.

The students and the bus driver Randy Dougherty were taken by a school van to Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond to be examined.

