BeJe Clark center resident arrested after fleeing from authorities, foot chase

October 13, 2022 11:44AM CDT
MASON CITY — A resident of the BeJe Clark residential center in Mason City was arrested this morning after fleeing from authorities.

The Mason City Police Department says they were called to the center at 8:25 AM to transport 35-year-old Justin Stauffer to jail for various Department of Corrections-related violations.

On arrival, police say Stauffer ran north from the building and apparently boarded a Mason City Transit bus which had stopped nearby on South Harrison. A witness reported Stauffer entering the bus, with officers working with Transit staff to find out which bus he was on.

A Transit staff member reported the bus was at the main terminal downtown and the suspect was still on board. When officers arrived at the terminal, Stauffer fled again on foot, being arrested a short time later in the 100 block of 2nd Northeast.

Stauffer has been charged with escape and interference with official acts. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $5300 bond.

