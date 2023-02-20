BBB: Do your homework before hiring a tax preparer

DES MOINES — All of those tax documents and forms should have arrived in the mailbox by now and Iowans may be setting aside some time soon to get it all organized.

If you want to hire a tax preparer, Bao Vang at the Better Business Bureau encourages you to do your homework first. Vang says, “Be extra cautious when choosing a tax preparer, since that person or company will have access to your personally identifiable information.”

When it comes to choosing the right kind of tax preparer for you personally, Vang says much will depend on the complexity of your tax situation. “Start by asking friends or family members for their recommendations, then check reviews at BBB.org,” she says. “Complaints, details and customer reviews will tell you a lot about others’ experiences.”

Vang says if a tax preparer can’t verify their credentials, has a record of bad reviews from previous clients, or their business practices don’t seem convincing — don’t do business with them.

The deadline for filing federal returns this year is April 18th.