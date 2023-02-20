KGLO News KGLO News Logo

BBB: Do your homework before hiring a tax preparer

February 20, 2023 5:39AM CST
Share
BBB: Do your homework before hiring a tax preparer

DES MOINES — All of those tax documents and forms should have arrived in the mailbox by now and Iowans may be setting aside some time soon to get it all organized.

If you want to hire a tax preparer, Bao Vang at the Better Business Bureau encourages you to do your homework first.   Vang says, “Be extra cautious when choosing a tax preparer, since that person or company will have access to your personally identifiable information.”

When it comes to choosing the right kind of tax preparer for you personally, Vang says much will depend on the complexity of your tax situation.   “Start by asking friends or family members for their recommendations, then check reviews at BBB.org,” she says. “Complaints, details and customer reviews will tell you a lot about others’ experiences.”

Vang says if a tax preparer can’t verify their credentials, has a record of bad reviews from previous clients, or their business practices don’t seem convincing — don’t do business with them.

The deadline for filing federal returns this year is April 18th.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman jailed on eluding, OWI charges from incident in January
2

Plymouth woman charged with child endangerment resulting in death
3

Mason City woman charged with arson, burglary after incident at Clear Lake home
4

Mason City man accused of shooting woman with an arrow to plead guilty
5

Cerro Gordo County jury to hear Fort Dodge murder trial starting today