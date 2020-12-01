Baxter, Bloomingdale named as Iowa House committee chairs
DES MOINES — Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley today announced appointments for House committee leadership positions in advance of the start of the 2021 legislative session. North-central Iowans named to those leadership roles include:
== Representative Terry Baxter of Garner as chair of the International Relations Committee
== Representative Jane Bloomingdale of Northwood as chair of the Local Government Committee
== Representative-elect Shannon Latham of Sheffield as vice-chair of the Appropriations Committee
== Representative-elect Henry Stone of Forest City as vice-chair of the Economic Growth Committee
Full committee assignments will be announced at a later date. The 89th Iowa General Assembly begins on January 11th.