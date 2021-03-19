      Weather Alert

Bankers survey for parts of 10 states rockets to record high

Mar 19, 2021 @ 11:32am
Creighton University economist Ernie Goss

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of bankers points to a quickly recovering economy in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states as the survey’s individual indicators soared and the overall index rocketed to its highest reading since it began in 2006. 

The overall index of the Rural Mainstreet Survey shot up more than 18 points to 71.9 in March from February’s 53.8. Any score above 50 suggests a growing economy. 

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss credits in part sharp gains in grain prices, federal farm support and the Federal Reserve’s record-low interest rates. 

Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.

For the latest

Trending
Iowa House passes bill to make state permits to buy, carry guns optional
Reynolds tours Willow Creek Riverwalk area in Mason City
Mason City police continue investigation into bones, clothing found on banks of Winnebago River
Northwood woman dead after single-vehicle crash
Mason City Community School District taxpayers to see rise in property tax levy