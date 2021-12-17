      Weather Alert

Bankers say the rural economy remains strong in 10 states

Dec 17, 2021 @ 11:04am
Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the Rural Mainstreet survey

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states shows the economy remains strong in the region, but some bankers said they are worried about how inflation will affect farmers. 

The overall economic index slipped from November’s 67.7 to 66.7 in December but any score above 50 suggests growth.  

The report released Thursday by Creighton University professor Ernie Goss said high inflation is a concern as land costs and the price of supplies farmers need are expected to keep growing next year. 

Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.

