BREAKING — One dead after shooting at bank in Lu Verne
UPDATED STORY AT 11:25 AM
LU VERNE — One person is dead after a bank robbery and shooting at the bank in Lu Verne.
The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Department says they were notified of a possible shooting at about 8:40 this morning. Emergency personnel responded and found a female who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, with the identity of the victim being withheld at this time pending the notification of relatives. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Department says they along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation believe that the perpetrator has been taken into custody and that law enforcement does not feel a continued threat exists.
DCI spokesman Mitch Mortvedt tells KGLO News that the agency was helping with the investigation after a reported bank robbery had taken place. Mortvedt at the time could not identify the bank, but the only bank listed in the community is Security State Bank. Two school districts went into lockdown mode after the robbery.
The Corwith-Wesley-LuVurne School District says in a social media post that they locked down the LuVurne Elementary School because of an incident that “happened in town”. They say no threat was made to the school, students or staff, with the sheriff lifting the lockdown about 45 minutes after it started. The West Hancock School District was also in lockdown mode, but a social media post says that’s been lifted after police told them that the suspect in question had been apprehended.
UPDATED STORY AT 11:10 AM
LU VERNE — Authorities say a bank robbery and shooting is under investigation in the community of Lu Verne, with a suspect apparently in custody.
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation spokesman Mitch Mortvedt says the shooting happened during the robbery of a bank earlier this morning. Mortvedt says the DCI is investigating the incident and that no other information regarding the incident, including if anyone was injured, is being released at this time. Mortvedt could not identify the bank, but the only bank listed in the community is Security State Bank.
Two school districts went into lockdown mode after the robbery. The Corwith-Wesley-LuVurne School District says in a social media post that they locked down the LuVurne Elementary School for about 45 minutes because of an incident that “happened in town”. They say no threat was made to the school, students or staff, with the sheriff lifting the lockdown about 45 minutes after it started.
The West Hancock School District was also in lockdown mode, but a social media post says that’s been lifted after police telling them that the suspect in question had been apprehended.
=====
10:41 AM
LU VERNE — Authorities say a bank robbery and shooting is under investigation in the community of Lu Verne.
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation spokesman Mitch Mortvedt says the shooting happened during the robbery of a bank earlier this morning. Mortvedt says the DCI is investigating the incident and that no other information regarding the incident, including if anyone was injured, is being released at this time. Mortvedt could not identify the bank, but the only bank listed in the community is Security State Bank.
Two school districts went into lockdown mode after the robbery. The Corwith-Wesley-LuVurne School District says in a social media post that they locked down the LuVurne Elementary School for about 45 minutes because of an incident that “happened in town”. They say no threat was made to the school, students or staff, with the sheriff lifting the lockdown about 45 minutes after it started.
The West Hancock School District says they were in lockdown mode after being informed of a pursuit going on in Hancock County involving a person that may be armed and dangerous, adding that no one was being allowed in or out of the buildings until further notice.