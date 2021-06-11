      Weather Alert

Baby boy turned over to state using Safe Haven law

Jun 11, 2021 @ 5:35am

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Human Services says a baby boy has been turned over to the state under the Safe Haven law.

DHS reports the baby was born April 23 — and is the 48th child turned over under the law. A child who is 30 days old or younger can be turned over at a hospital or health care facility without fear of prosecution for abandonment.

The Safe Haven law was approved in the wake of a high-profile case in 2001 involving a teen mother in eastern Iowa who killed her newborn after delivering it at home. Safe Haven babies are placed with foster or adoptive families.

