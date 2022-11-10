KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Axne concedes 3rd district congressional race

November 10, 2022 5:06AM CST
DES MOINES — Democrat Cindy Axne has conceded the race in Iowa’s third congressional district to Republican Challenger Zach Nunn.

Axne released a statement Thursday saying she is “honored and humbled by the support she received over the last five years from the people in Iowa’s Third Congressional District.” Axne’s statement says she hopes “Zach Nunn understands the responsibility of this office and I will continue my hard work to uplift Iowans’ voices in Washington D.C.”

Nunn had held a lead of around two-thousand votes after election day. Axne’s concession ensures that Iowa will have an all-Republican delegation in Congress.

