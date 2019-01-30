Axne co-sponsors Shutdown to End All Shutdowns Act

WASHINGTON — Iowa’s two congresswomen are among the 19 rookie Democrats in the U.S. House co-sponsoring a bill that would set up a system to prevent future federal government shut-downs.

It’s called the Shutdown to End All Shutdowns Act. Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines says it would automatically trigger funding to keep federal agencies open if congress fails to pass budget bills on time.

“It prevents federal workers from being furloughed or forced to work without pay if congress and the president fail to agree on appropriations measures,”Axne says.

There’s a prod to get the warring partisans in Washington, D.C. to avoid shutting down the government. Congress, the president and anyone the president appoints in the federal government would not be paid in a shutdown if this bill becomes law.

“It transfers the financial hardship from federal workers to the pockets of those of us who are creating the laws,” Axne says.

Iowa’s other congresswoman, Abby Finkenauer of Dubuque, is also co-sponsoring this proposal. Axne says Democratic leaders have indicated this bill or something like it will be considered in the full House.