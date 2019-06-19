Authorities still searching for missing man

ROCK FALLS — Authorities say the search continues for an Illinois man last seen earlier this month at a campground near Rock Falls.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says 48-year-old Lawrence Howlett of Sandwich Illinois was last seen at about 10 o’clock on the night of June 1st near his camper along the Shell Rock River at Camp of the Woods northwest of Rock Falls.

Howlett is 5-foot-5, weighing about 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a gray tank top and tan work boots.

Since he was reported missing, the Sheriff’s Department says authorities have conducted ground and water searches in the area where Howlett was last seen.

The Sheriff’s Department asks for the public’s help, and anybody that has information is asked to call them at 641-421-3000.