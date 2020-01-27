      Breaking News
Northeast Iowa Conference puts Mason City’s application for membership on hold, looks at possible “super-conference”

Authorities say inmate punched Anamosa prison guard in face

Jan 27, 2020 @ 10:58am

ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa Department of Corrections says a guard was assaulted at Anamosa State Penitentiary.

The assault occurred Sunday afternoon at the guard’s post. The inmate punched the guard in the face, but other guards soon came to the aid of their colleague and subdued the prisoner, the department said.

The guard was taken to Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa for treatment. The inmate was not injured, the department said.

The names of those involved haven’t been released.

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
KGLO News Team
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved