Authorities say firework strike to head kills Iowa man
By KGLO News
|
Jul 10, 2019 @ 5:54 AM

ATALISSA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an eastern Iowa man has died after being hit in the head by a firework.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened the day before July 4 in the town of Atalissa. Emergency responders were called to the scene just after 3 p.m. July 3, where they found 53-year-old James Don McMichael dead.

The sheriff’s office says the impact of the firework is the probable cause of death of the husband and father of two sons who farmed near Atalissa. The incident has been ruled an accidental death.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Supporters of medical cannabis change seek study committee Judge hears arguments for injunction in transgender surgery case Hardin County father, girlfriend take pleas in boy’s basement imprisonment Cerro Gordo supervisors approve first reading of opening up golf cart use in rural areas Deadline approaching for “Last Dollar Scholarship” opportunity at NIACC RISE grant approved for road leading to proposed rail-car renovation plant near Clarksville