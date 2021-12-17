Authorities say attempted break-in at Mason City business sparks fire, classifies it as act of arson
MASON CITY — Investigators are calling a fire to a former Mason City business on Wednesday night an act of arson.
The Mason City Police and Fire Departments say they responded to a report of a fire behind a building in the 600 block of 6th Southwest shortly after 9:00 PM. The building was the former Burke’s Bar next to Pete’s Kitchen. The investigation revealed that a cutting torch had been used in an attempt to cut a metal plate that was securing a door as part of an attempted burglary.
Authorities say the torch caused a fire that led to the evacuation of the residents who live above the vacant business. Nobody was injured in the fire, but four residents were displaced and not able to return to their apartments.
Anyone with information about this act of arson is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.