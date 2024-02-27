Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Riceville

RICEVILLE — The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim of a shooting in Riceville late last week.

The Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called to the 500 block of Walnut Avenue at about 7:15 on Friday night, where responders found 34-year-old Acea Spiegeler of Riceville dead at the scene of a gunshot.

Investigators say it appears those involved in the shooting knew each other and that there’s no current threat to the general public.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Howard County Sheriff’s Department have been assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department at 641-732-4740.