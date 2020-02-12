Authorities: Inmate attacked guard at classification center
CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an inmate attacked a guard at the Iowa Medical Classification Center in Coralville.
The Iowa Department of Corrections says the inmate approached the guard around 10:25 a.m. Tuesday and began punching him. Other guards quickly responded and subdued the inmate.
The guard was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics to be assessed for facial injuries. The department said the inmate didn’t suffer serious injuries.
The names of those involved haven’t been released.