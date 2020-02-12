      Weather Alert

Authorities: Inmate attacked guard at classification center

Feb 12, 2020 @ 11:17am

CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an inmate attacked a guard at the Iowa Medical Classification Center in Coralville. 

The Iowa Department of Corrections says the inmate approached the guard around 10:25 a.m. Tuesday and began punching him. Other guards quickly responded and subdued the inmate. 

The guard was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics to be assessed for facial injuries. The department said the inmate didn’t suffer serious injuries. 

The names of those involved haven’t been released.

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved