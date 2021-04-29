      Weather Alert

Authorities clarify traffic stop before trooper’s death

Apr 29, 2021 @ 5:20am

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — Police have clarified that a man charged with killing an Iowa State Patrol sergeant was speeding and illegally driving without an ignition interlock device when he was initially pulled over. 

Authorities had said that Michael Thomas Lang was pulled over April 9 by a Grundy Center officer for suspicion of driving while barred.

Division of Criminal Investigation assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said Wednesday that was a misstatement. Lang’s interaction with police escalated and ended with Lang allegedly barricading himself inside his home and fatally shooting Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith.

