Authorities asking for public’s help in identifying those involved in Clear Lake State Park beach assault
CLEAR LAKE — The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in solving an assault case in rural Clear Lake earlier this month.
Sheriff Kevin Pals says they are seeking information regarding an assault that happened on the evening of July 2nd at about 6:30 on the water at Clear Lake State Park Beach. The altercation occurred in the water near several tied-up boats and is believed to involve a few suspects. A 20-year-old male victim received a broken nose, chipped teeth and a laceration to his eyebrow. The Sheriff’s Department is hoping the public will help in identifying those who were involved in the altercation.
Crime Stoppers of North-Central Iowa is offering a $2000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 641-421-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 800-383-0088.