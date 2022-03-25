Authorities ask for public’s help after two fires in past week in northeastern Mason City
MASON CITY — The Mason City Police Department is asking for the public’s help after two recent fires in the northeastern part of the community.
Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says the investigation continues into last Thursday night’s fire at the LD’s Filling Station restaurant at 620 12th Northeast and at the Coin Laundry Center at 830 12th Northeast on Sunday afternoon.
Brinkley says the circumstances surrounding both fires are suspicious, and they are asking anyone who may have been in those areas at the time of the fires to call the Police Department at 641-421-3636 and report anything that appeared to be unusual.
Brinkley says the department is disappointed that these criminal acts have impacted the community in this way and they are working to hold accountable the person or people responsible for these incidents.
Tips can also be given to CrimeStoppers of North Central Iowa and rewards are possible for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.