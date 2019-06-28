Authorities ask for help after hit-and-run accident near Belmond
By KGLO News
|
Jun 28, 2019 @ 11:29 AM

BELMOND — Wright County authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run involving a bicycle on Thursday.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Department says they were called at about 9:35 last night to a hit-and-run two miles north of Belmond on US Highway 69. On arrival, they found a male subject that had been hit while riding his bike.

Witnesses told authorities that a black or blue Ford pickup, believed to be a 2008 to 2014 model, stopped momentarily after striking the victim, and then sped off southbound on US 69. The pickup is believed to have damage to the passenger-side mirror.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Department at 515-532-3722.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Two people charged for false report connected to car found in Clear Lake Judge dismisses lawsuit over new judicial nominating law Sanford Health to pursue merger with Iowa’s UnityPoint Mixed emotions as Upper Mississippi River reopens to barges Man without valid license arrested for driving a tractor to court appearance Heat indices expected to hit triple digits