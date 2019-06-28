Authorities ask for help after hit-and-run accident near Belmond

BELMOND — Wright County authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run involving a bicycle on Thursday.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Department says they were called at about 9:35 last night to a hit-and-run two miles north of Belmond on US Highway 69. On arrival, they found a male subject that had been hit while riding his bike.

Witnesses told authorities that a black or blue Ford pickup, believed to be a 2008 to 2014 model, stopped momentarily after striking the victim, and then sped off southbound on US 69. The pickup is believed to have damage to the passenger-side mirror.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Department at 515-532-3722.