Authorities are asking for more information, patience in Northwood woman’s death investigation

NORTHWOOD — The Worth County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s patience almost a month after a Northwood woman’s body was found in the Shell Rock River.

45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson was found in the river near 390th Street and Raven Avenue between Grafton and Kensett on September 16th. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Department in a written statement issued over the weekend stated that since that time, the DCI, the State Medical Examiner’s Office and their office have been continuing their investigation, gathering information, as well as conducting further testing.

The statement says results from further testing and the completion of reports may take several weeks to finalize, and they are asking the public to be patient as they want to be able to provide accurate and verified information from any investigation.

The department is still seeking information from the public in this investigation, including anyone who was with Olson during the week prior to her body being discovered, or if they had observed a female walking in the area of 390th and Raven on September 15th or 16th.

If you have more information, you are asked to contact Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation special agent Ryan Herman at (319) 217-1580 or Worth County deputy Bryon Olson at (641) 324-2481.