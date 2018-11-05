Auditor, Treasurer races contested on Cerro Gordo County ballot

MASON CITY — Several area county-level positions are on Tuesday’s general election, including a handful of contested races in Cerro Gordo County:

=== Six people are on the ballot in the race for the open County Auditor’s seat after Riley Dirksen resigned in August. Republican Don O’Connor of Mason City is the general manager at Mason City Ford. Democrat Adam Wedmore currently serves as a Rockwell city councilman and is a emergency medical services program manager at North Iowa Area Community College. Four others are running as independents for the position: Louie Bram of Mason City is a county sheriff’s deputy, Tina Cullinan of Clear Lake is the operations manager at Francis Lauer Youth Services, Daniel Henman of Mason City is an accountant at Schupick & Associates, and Thomas Shovein is a Cerro Gordo County deputy treasurer.

=== In the County Treasurer’s race, incumbent Democrat Pat Wright of Mason City is being challenged by former Treasurer’s office employee Natasha Lewerke. Wright is seeking a third term and has served in the office for more than 40 years. Lewerke is a former county deputy treasurer who worked in the office from December 2005 to January 2016. She currently works for the Iowa Department of Transportation driver’s license station in Mason City.

=== Three incumbents are running unopposed on the ballot with County Attorney Carlyle Dalen, County Recorder Colleen Pearce, and County Supervisor Casey Callanan.