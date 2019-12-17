      Weather Alert

Audit questions relocation help for Iowa State Patrol lieutenant

Dec 17, 2019 @ 12:57am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The state auditor on Monday criticized $40,000 in relocation benefits that helped a veteran Iowa State Patrol supervisor relocate his family home farther away from his new assignment in western Iowa. 

State Auditor Rob Sand concluded that there was no “public benefit” for taxpayers to cover closing costs and other expenses on the sale of Lt. Joel Ehler’s home in Adel. 

Sand’s office investigated the matter after The Associated Press reported on the benefits in May. An internal investigation by the Iowa Department of Public Safety found that the benefits were appropriate and that Ehler did nothing wrong.

