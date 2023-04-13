Attorney General sends settlement money to program designed to cut opioid use

DES MOINES — The Iowa Attorney General’s Office is granting $1.2 million to Goldfinch Health to help cut the distribution of opioids in Iowa hospitals.

A program called the Billion Pill Pledge will work with up to 25 medical facilities statewide to reduce the number of opioids prescribed for medical procedures. Attorney General Brenna Bird says she’s meeting with lawmakers to discuss other uses of the opioid settlement funds. “I’ve also been partnering with Governor Reynolds on legislation to make it a crime for a drug dealer to give someone drugs that lead to their overdose and death,” Bird says. “Right now, that’s not adequately provided for in Iowa law.”

Iowa is set to receive millions of dollars from drug manufacturers in the coming years. About half will be given to local governments and half will be placed in a state opioid settlement fund. “I support additional substance abuse resources that are long term,” Bird says. “Many people need a program that lasts up to two years as they’re working in making those changes for substance use. I also would like to see drug court available everywhere.”

Bird says a staggering number of Iowans’ first exposure to opioids is after surgery. “This crisis ruins people’s lives, it tears family apart, it hurts communities,” she says. “It starts with a prescription. One prescription in a household increases the risk of opioid overdose to that family by 60%. If there are two in a household within six months, it increases the risk of opioid overdose by six times.”

For others, Bird says opioids act as a gateway drug that leads to more harmful substances. A state report shows 470 lives were lost to drug overdoses in Iowa in 2022, while among Iowans age 25 and younger, overdose deaths surged 120-percent in recent years.