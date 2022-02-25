      Breaking News
Spencer school administrator named as Mason City Community School District’s next superintendent

Attorney General making inquiries about big increase in fertilizer prices

Feb 25, 2022 @ 10:55am

DES MOINES — Fertilizer prices have skyrocketed over the last year and Iowa’s Attorney General says he is looking into the reasons behind the 200 and 300 percent increases.

Fertilizer companies blame natural gas cost spikes and production shutdowns because of Hurricane Ida, but Attorney General Tom Miller says he wants to know if these justify the jump in prices.
“We’re taking a look at why this increase, what happened? What’s the relationship to supply and demand? And ask them for their side of the story,” Miller says.

Miller has written letters to the CEO’s of the top fertilizer companies — but he emphasizes that it’s not an investigation. “It’s sort of the initial look to see why this happened. And afterward, we can make decisions,” he says.

Miller says he’s talked with attorneys general in eight other states — primarily in the Midwest — about fertilizer prices. But he wouldn’t share which states have shown interest. Miller says he’s also asked economists to study the issue — and he hopes to have some findings in a few months.

For the latest

Trending
House File 2222 passes unanimously on 2/22/22
Owner of South Shore Donut Company in Clear Lake to run for Democratic nomination in Senate District 30
Mason City man receives deferred judgment, probation in burglary case
Urbandale man taken to the hospital after snowmobile accident on Clear Lake
New York City man pleads guilty, sentenced for pursuit through Worth, Cerro Gordo counties
Connect With Us