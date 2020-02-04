At least half Iowa results expected by day’s end, Dems say
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Democratic Party officials in Iowa planned to release a majority of the delayed caucus results by 4 p.m. CST, according to details shared with presidential campaigns on Tuesday.
The news came as chaos and confusion hung over Iowa and the party scrambled to deliver the delayed results of its first-in-the-nation presidential contest. Frustrated presidential candidates plowed ahead in their quest for the White House.
More than 12 hours after caucus sites across the state closed, not a single vote had been reported and organizers offered no clear timeline – aside for promising that some of the highly anticipated results of the opening contest of the 2020 primary season would come late Tuesday.
At the same time, the leading candidates tried to spin the uncertainty to their advantage, claiming momentum as they pivoted their campaigns to next-up New Hampshire.