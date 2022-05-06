      Weather Alert

At Least 8 Killed In Explosion At Cuban Hotel

May 6, 2022 @ 12:22pm

HAVANA (AP) – A powerful explosion has badly damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital and officials report at least eight people have died.

The office of Cuba’s president says in a tweet that Friday’s blast at the five-star Hotel Saratoga in Old Havana apparently was due to a gas leak.

It says search and rescue efforts were underway for people possible trapped.

Photos show much of the outer wall blown away at the 96-room hotel, with clouds of dust billowing into the sky.

The website Cubadebate reported that a school next door had been evacuated.

