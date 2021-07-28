At-home COVID-19 test kits now available through Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health is now offering free, at-home, saliva COVID-19 testing kits.
The kits are non-invasive and self-contained. and contain a shipping box and return label for users to mail the test kits directly to the Iowa State Hygienic Laboratory. The kits are 100% confidential and can be used to easily obtain an accurate test result via email on a computer or smartphone.
You must call CG Public Health ahead of time at 641-421-9300 to make arrangements to obtain a test kit, and must let them know if you are currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believe you have been exposed.
Once the test kit is obtained by the State Hygienic Lab, test results are usually available within 24 hours. An email notification will be sent once the test kit has been received at the lab and then another email when the test results are available.
For more information, contact CG Public Health at 641-421-9300.