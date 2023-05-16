KGLO News KGLO News Logo

At 81, Martha Stewart Becomes Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

May 16, 2023 12:25PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Sports Illustrated has chosen Martha Stewart as one of its 2023 swimsuit issue models.

And in true Stewart fashion, her selection by the magazine comes with an extra something special.

At 81, the businesswoman and media personality is the oldest model to pose for the cover of the swimsuit edition.

In an Instagram post, Stewart said she hopes her cover will inspire people “to try new things” no matter what age.

The magazine announced Monday the other cover models this year are recording artist Kim Petras, actor Megan Fox and model Brooks Nader.

The issue hits newsstands May 18.

For the latest

Trending

1

Garage fire in Mason City Wednesday night
2

El Nino watch issued for Iowa
3

Mason City's mayor says Kirk Apartments demolition will come soon (AUDIO)
4

Iowa Governor’s office budget to get nearly 22% boost
5

Hail, high winds and one twister bring scattered damage across much of Iowa