Ask the Mayor October 10 — Clear Lake mayor Nelson Crabb By KGLO News | Oct 10, 2018 @ 10:22 AM Clear Lake’s mayor Nelson Crabb was our guest on “Ask the Mayor” on KGLO on October 10th. Click on the audio player below to listen back to the program SHARE RELATED CONTENT Wednesday October 10th “The Midday Report” Wednesday October 10th KGLO Morning News Tuesday October 9th KGLO Morning News Monday October 8th KGLO Morning News Friday October 5th “The Midday Report” Friday October 5th KGLO Morning News