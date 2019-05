Logan Luft's family also with House Democratic Leader Todd Prichard in a photo from the Well of the Iowa House (photo from the Logan's Law Facebook page)

Our “Ask the Mayor” topic on May 1, 2019 was “Logan’s Law”, a bill unanimously passed by the Iowa Legislature that allows those purchasing hunting and fishing licenses to declare they want to be organ, tissue and skin donors. Among those heard on the program are House Minority Leader Todd Prichard (D-Charles City), and Wendy Luft, the mother of Logan Luft, who died after an ATV accident in July 2017. Logan family donated five major organs.