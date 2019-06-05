Ask the Mayor — June 5, 2019 — Mason City mayor Bill Schickel

Mason City’s mayor Bill Schickel was our guest on “Ask the Mayor” on June 5, 2019. Listen back to the program below

RELATED CONTENT

Ask the Mayor — May 29th, 2019 — Clear Lake mayor Nelson Crabb

Ask the Mayor — May 22nd, 2019 — Mason City mayor Bill Schickel

Ask the Mayor — May 8th, 2019 — Mason City councilman John Lee

Ask the Mayor — May 1, 2019 — “Logan’s Law”

Ask the Mayor — April 24, 2019 — Iowa Legislature talks about sports betting

Ask the Mayor — April 17, 2019 — Mason City second ward councilman Will Symonds