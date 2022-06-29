Ask the Mayor — June 29, 2022 — Mason City council discusses State Highway 122 reconstruction
On this online edition of “Ask the Mayor” from June 29th, 2022 — The City Council in Mason City in the near future will have to weigh in on a couple of different road project proposals. The first will be whether or not the city should move forward in exploring placing an underpass on South Kentucky Avenue or an overpass on South Illinois Avenue at the crossings with the Canadian Pacific Railway. The city held a public input session about the idea back in April and will hear a final presentation from WHKS at their July 19th meeting.
The other issue deals with potential reconstruction plans for State Highway 122 between Winnebago Way and the western city limits. WHKS was hired by the city to do a feasibility study on potential options for improving the highway, with three options presented during a council workshop session last week. One option is doing nothing, another is improving the traffic signals in that stretch, while the other looks at establishing roundabouts at the intersections where traffic signals currently are placed between Eisenhower Avenue and Winnebago Way.
On this special online version of the program, you’ll hear the entire workshop session unedited from last week. Listen via the audio player below, and you can also download the program.