Ask the Mayor — July 17, 2019 — River City Renaissance & Talon Housing Development Groundbreaking
By KGLO News
|
Jul 17, 2019 @ 11:45 AM

On the “Ask the Mayor” program on July 17, 2019, a discussion was held about the River City Renaissance project and the groundbreaking for the Talon Development LLC project of 113 apartments and 20 town houses on the land formerly the overflow parking lot south of Southbridge Mall.

Involved in our discussion were: Mason City mayor Bill Schickel, Cindy Boender of Southbridge Mall, Steve Boote of Talon Development, North Iowa Corridor EDC president Chad Schreck, and Mason City city administrator Aaron Burnett

Listen to the program, which was broadcast from the front entry to Southbridge Mall,  via the audio player below

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ask the Mayor — July 10, 2019 — Clear Lake mayor Nelson Crabb Ask the Mayor — July 3rd, 2019 — Mason City mayor Bill Schickel Ask the Mayor — June 26, 2019 — Mason City city administrator Aaron Burnett Ask the Mayor — June 12, 2019 — Clear Lake mayor Nelson Crabb & police chief Pete Roth Ask the Mayor — June 5, 2019 — Mason City mayor Bill Schickel Ask the Mayor — May 29th, 2019 — Clear Lake mayor Nelson Crabb