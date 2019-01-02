Ask the Mayor January 2, 2019 — Mason City mayor Bill Schickel By KGLO News | Jan 2, 2019 @ 10:09 AM Mason City mayor Bill Schickel Mason City’s mayor Bill Schickel was our guest on the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO, previewing his “State of the City” address. Listen back to the program below SHARE RELATED CONTENT Wednesday January 2nd “The Midday Report” Wednesday January 2nd KGLO Morning News Friday December 28th “The Midday Report” Friday December 28th KGLO Morning News Thursday December 27th “The Midday Report” Thursday December 27th KGLO Morning News