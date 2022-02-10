      Weather Alert

As Omicron wave winds down, new COVID cases numbers in north-central Iowa on the decline

Feb 10, 2022 @ 11:00am

MASON CITY — New data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows the decline of the wave of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in north-central Iowa.

There were 687 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the KGLO News listening area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties in the past week, compared to 1003 new cases the week before and nearly 1700 new cases in one week in the middle of January. In Cerro Gordo County, 241 new cases were reported compared to 315 the week before and 598 new weekly cases in mid-January.

The 7-day and 14-day test positivity rates for the listening area continue to decline as well, with the 7-day rate being 11.5%, compared to 13.9% last week; the 14-day rate currently is 12.9%, down from 16.4% last week.

Seven more COVID-related deaths have been reported in the listening area in the last week to bring the area’s total since the start of the pandemic to 512. Three of those deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo County, with single deaths in Butler, Franklin, Winnebago and Worth counties.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID in the north-central Iowa medical region declined when compared to last week. 29 people are currently hospitalized, with nine of those patients in an intensive care unit. Of those 29, 17 were not fully vaccinated.

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 11978 241
Butler 3370 69
Floyd 3844 81
Franklin 2707 50
Hancock 3050 76
Mitchell 2652 35
Winnebago 3183 56
Worth 1876 30
Wright 3786 49
Area Total 36446 687
Last week total 35759 1003

 

Positivity rate 7-day % 14-day % Prev 7-day % Prev 14-day %
Cerro Gordo 13.1 15.1 17 19.1
Butler 10.1 10.2 10.6 13.2
Floyd 9.9 13.1 17.6 18.2
Franklin 11.3 11.3 13.2 14.6
Hancock 12.6 10.6 9.4 11.9
Mitchell 9.8 10.7 10.7 12.7
Winnebago 13.8 16.5 16.8 21.5
Worth 8.9 11.2 12.2 17.2
Wright 11.1 12.7 14.4 18.5
Area Total 11.5 12.7 13.9 16.4

 

 

7-day positive tests in area
 This week Last Week
0-17 15% 16%
18-29 16% 19%
30-39 14% 18%
40-49 13% 15%
50-59 12% 15%
60-69 12% 11%
70-79 8% 5%
80+ 10% 3%

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 155 134 21 3
Butler 49 42 7 1
Floyd 59 48 11
Franklin 40 37 3 1
Hancock 45 36 9
Mitchell 49 45 4
Winnebago 43 36 7 1
Worth 12 11 1 1
Wright 60 50 10
Area Total 512 439 73 7
Last week total 503 431 72 5

 

 

Hospitalized Wednesday Last Wednesday
Total 29 35
ICU 9 6
Vaccinated 12 14
Non-Vaccinated 17 21

 

 

Hospitalized by Age Total Fully Vaccinated Not Vaccinated
0-11
12-17
18-19
20-29
30-39
40-49
50-59 5 3 2
60-69 6 1 5
70-79 11 3 8
80+ 7 5 2
Total 29 12 17
