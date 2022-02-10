As Omicron wave winds down, new COVID cases numbers in north-central Iowa on the decline
MASON CITY — New data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows the decline of the wave of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in north-central Iowa.
There were 687 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the KGLO News listening area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties in the past week, compared to 1003 new cases the week before and nearly 1700 new cases in one week in the middle of January. In Cerro Gordo County, 241 new cases were reported compared to 315 the week before and 598 new weekly cases in mid-January.
The 7-day and 14-day test positivity rates for the listening area continue to decline as well, with the 7-day rate being 11.5%, compared to 13.9% last week; the 14-day rate currently is 12.9%, down from 16.4% last week.
Seven more COVID-related deaths have been reported in the listening area in the last week to bring the area’s total since the start of the pandemic to 512. Three of those deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo County, with single deaths in Butler, Franklin, Winnebago and Worth counties.
The number of people hospitalized for COVID in the north-central Iowa medical region declined when compared to last week. 29 people are currently hospitalized, with nine of those patients in an intensive care unit. Of those 29, 17 were not fully vaccinated.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|11978
|241
|Butler
|3370
|69
|Floyd
|3844
|81
|Franklin
|2707
|50
|Hancock
|3050
|76
|Mitchell
|2652
|35
|Winnebago
|3183
|56
|Worth
|1876
|30
|Wright
|3786
|49
|
|
|
|Area Total
|36446
|687
|Last week total
|35759
|1003
|Positivity rate
|7-day %
|14-day %
|
|Prev 7-day %
|Prev 14-day %
|Cerro Gordo
|13.1
|15.1
|
|17
|19.1
|Butler
|10.1
|10.2
|
|10.6
|13.2
|Floyd
|9.9
|13.1
|
|17.6
|18.2
|Franklin
|11.3
|11.3
|
|13.2
|14.6
|Hancock
|12.6
|10.6
|
|9.4
|11.9
|Mitchell
|9.8
|10.7
|
|10.7
|12.7
|Winnebago
|13.8
|16.5
|
|16.8
|21.5
|Worth
|8.9
|11.2
|
|12.2
|17.2
|Wright
|11.1
|12.7
|
|14.4
|18.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|11.5
|12.7
|
|13.9
|16.4
|
7-day positive tests in area
|This week
|Last Week
|0-17
|15%
|16%
|18-29
|16%
|19%
|30-39
|14%
|18%
|40-49
|13%
|15%
|50-59
|12%
|15%
|60-69
|12%
|11%
|70-79
|8%
|5%
|80+
|10%
|3%
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|155
|134
|21
|3
|Butler
|49
|42
|7
|1
|Floyd
|59
|48
|11
|
|Franklin
|40
|37
|3
|1
|Hancock
|45
|36
|9
|
|Mitchell
|49
|45
|4
|
|Winnebago
|43
|36
|7
|1
|Worth
|12
|11
|1
|1
|Wright
|60
|50
|10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|512
|439
|73
|7
|Last week total
|503
|431
|72
|5
|Hospitalized
|Wednesday
|Last Wednesday
|Total
|29
|35
|ICU
|9
|6
|Vaccinated
|12
|14
|Non-Vaccinated
|17
|21
|Hospitalized by Age
|Total
|Fully Vaccinated
|Not Vaccinated
|0-11
|
|
|
|12-17
|
|
|
|18-19
|
|
|
|20-29
|
|
|
|30-39
|
|
|
|40-49
|
|
|
|50-59
|5
|3
|2
|60-69
|6
|1
|5
|70-79
|11
|3
|8
|80+
|7
|5
|2
|
|
|
|
|Total
|29
|12
|17