As fireworks sales begin, a reminder that Clear Lake prohibits fireworks use (AUDIO)

CLEAR LAKE — Tuesday was the first day that merchants could set up temporary stands to start selling legal fireworks in Iowa, and the rules on using those fireworks varies from community to community in north-central Iowa.

Mayor Nelson Crabb reminds those in Clear Lake that they are illegal to use at any time of year. “We’ve had that since June of 2017. That’s a definite, they are illegal.”

Crabb says law enforcement will respond to any calls of illegal fireworks use. “Our police force is well aware of that. As we all know, a lot of people come to town for our 4th of July celebration, and they need to be aware that there are no set hours or any particular days for the lighting of fireworks, setting off of fireworks.”

The fine for the illegal discharge of fireworks in Clear Lake is $100.

