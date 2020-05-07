Arrest made in Manly stabbing
MANLY — An arrest has been made after a stabbing in Manly.
The Manly Police Department says they were contacted on Wednesday by the Mason City Police Department after a Manly resident arrived at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center emergency room with a stab wound to the right hip area. The victim said he was stabbed at a home in the 300 block of East Elmore Street.
Officers went to the home where they allegedly observed a large amount of blood on the property. They then entered the home to speak with the suspect, who they say admitting to the stabbing.
33-year-old Kyle Orlowski has been charged with one count of assault, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.