Arrest made connected to one April gunfire incident in Mason City
MASON CITY — One person has been arrested in connection with one of the gunfire incidents in Mason City earlier this spring.
Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says officers from his department and the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1800 block of South Taft on Tuesday. During the search, officers recovered two handguns.
43-year-old Harley Llewellyn was taken into custody and charged with: intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony; being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Brinkley says Llewellyn is a suspect in the April 25th shooting of a private residence in the 800 block of 9th Northeast.
He says investigators are reviewing evidence from other shooting incidents in recent weeks to see if they are related.
Llewellyn is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $10,300 bond.