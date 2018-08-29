Arrest made after Kossuth County man murdered
By KGLO News
|
Aug 29, 2018 @ 11:52 AM

LUVURNE — There’s been an arrest after a LuVurne man was found dead on Monday night. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Department says 60-year-old Jeffrey Winters of Livermore has been charged with first-degree murder.

54-year-old Randy Page was found dead in his garage Monday after a woman reported finding her husband unresponsive. Law enforcement found four nine-millimeter bullet casings near Page’s body, and they learned from several neighbors that a man matching Winters description had been at the house.

Court documents state that a search warrant executed at Winters’ residence found an empty handgun holster along with ammunition.

Winters is being held in the Kossuth County Jail on $2 million bond.

