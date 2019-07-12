Arrest made after assault at Grafton Community Center

GRAFTON — A man has been arrested in connection with an assault at the Grafton Community Center late last month.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says on June 30th, they took a report of an assault that happened at the center, with the victim suffering three facial fractures and required six stitches to the face.

On Thursday, they arrested Jordan Bursell on an outstanding warrant in relation to the assault. Bursell was charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Bursell was booked into the Worth County Jail, where he’s being held on $5000 bond.