Arraignment set for Mason City murder suspect

MASON CITY — The arraignment hearing has been set for a Mason City man accused of murder.

51-year-old Frederick Olson was charged with first-degree murder after the death of 63-year-old Leroy White at a home located at 1916 South Grover Avenue in Mason City on December 18th. A criminal complaint states that Olson physically assaulted White, causing his death.

Olson’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for January 16th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

First-degree murder is a Class A felony punishable by life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

Olson is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $1 million cash-only bond.