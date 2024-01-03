KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Arraignment set for Mason City murder suspect

January 3, 2024 11:21AM CST
MASON CITY — The arraignment hearing has been set for a Mason City man accused of murder.

51-year-old Frederick Olson was charged with first-degree murder after the death of 63-year-old Leroy White at a home located at 1916 South Grover Avenue in Mason City on December 18th. A criminal complaint states that Olson physically assaulted White, causing his death.

Olson’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for January 16th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

First-degree murder is a Class A felony punishable by life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

Olson is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $1 million cash-only bond.

