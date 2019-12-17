Arraignment set for Lu Verne bank murder suspect
ALGONA — A Johnson County man accused of murdering an Algona woman at a bank in the Kossuth County town of Lu Verne is scheduled to be arraigned next week.
35-year-old Valentino Williams of Coralville was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the December 4th killing of 43-year-old Jessica Weisharr of Algona. Williams is accused of shooting Weisharr multiple times outside of the Security State Bank. Weisharr died at the scene.
Prosecutors say Williams was on parole, drove across the state in a rental car, and fatally shot Weisharr during the bank robbery.
Williams is scheduled to have his arraignment hearing next Monday in Kossuth County District Court. If convicted of first-degree murder, Williams would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.