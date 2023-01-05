Arraignment set for Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide in Worth County

NORTHWOOD — The arraignment hearing has been set for a Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide after a crash in July that killed two in Worth County.

24-year-old Maggie Harvey, who at the time of the accident was listed as a resident of Northwood, is accused of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.

Court documents state that Harvey was driving north on US Highway 65 just north of Kensett on the night of July 29th when she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a southbound vehicle driven by 45-year-old John Hinderscheid of Albert Lea.

Harvey’s vehicle rolled and came to rest on its top in the middle of the road, with it being struck by a semi driven by 62-year-old Dennis Stoneking of Northwood. The impact caused Harvey’s vehicle to spin in the roadway and come to rest in the west ditch. Hinderscheid was pronounced dead at the scene as well as a passenger in Harvey’s vehicle, three-year-old Thielen Fausnaugh of Northwood.

A criminal complaint states a blood alcohol test of Harvey indicated her blood alcohol content was .127, over the legal limit of .08.

All three charges Harvey is facing are Class B felonies, with each charge carrying a prison term of up to 25 years in prison. Harvey’s arraignment hearing is set for January 17th in Worth County District Court.