Arraignment hearing set for Woden man accused of murdering estranged wife

November 8, 2023 11:36AM CST
WODEN — The arraignment hearing has been scheduled for a Woden man accused of murdering his estranged wife last month.

56-year-old Roger Crews Junior is accused of murdering Karen Crews on October 27th. Trial information states that authorities found Karen Crews dead after responding to a call for a welfare check made by Roger Crews on the morning of October 28th.

A criminal complaint states that Rogers Crews was the one who made that call to authorities, saying they would need to conduct a welfare check due to Karen Crews’ potential condition. Crews was arrested later that night in Freeborn County Minnesota and charged with first-degree murder.

Crews was due in court for his preliminary hearing on Thursday, but court records show formal trial information has been filed and District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt has set his arraignment hearing for November 14th.

If convicted of first-degree murder, a Class A felony, Crews would face the rest of his life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

