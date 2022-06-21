Arraignment hearing set for Mason City man accused of kidnapping woman, assaulting her
MASON CITY — The arraignment hearing has been set for a Mason City man accused of kidnapping.
The Mason City Police Department says on June 9th just before 1 o’clock, officers and fire medics responded to a report that a female had been assaulted and held against their will for several days by a man known to them. The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital. A search warrant was served at a residence in the 400 block of 1st Southwest in connection with the investigation.
23-year-old Moises Erreguin-Labra was initially arrested on a charge of serious assault, but as the investigation developed, police additionally charged him with first-degree kidnapping.
Trial information filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Monday states that Erreguin-Labra locked the victim in a room at the residence for at least five days, not allowing her to leave, and subjected her to sexual abuse or torture.
Erreguin-Labra’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for July 5th in the courtroom of the Cerro Gordo County Law Enforcement Center. First-degree kidnapping is a Class A felony, punishable by a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole.