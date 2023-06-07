Arraignment hearing set for Galt man accused of attempted murder

GALT — The arraignment hearing has been set for a Galt man accused of attempted murder.

58-year-old Jesus Hernandez Junior is accused of being involved in an incident on the night of May 26th at a home in the 300 block of 1st Street in Galt where authorities say he got into an argument with a man and cut him in the throat with a knife, resulting in a substantial risk of death.

Hernandez was charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony. His arraignment hearing is set for June 21st in Wright County District Court.