Arraignment hearing set for Clear Lake man accused of kidnapping
CLEAR LAKE — The arraignment hearing has been set for a Clear Lake man accused of kidnapping.
31-year-old Thyago Miranda was arrested after a December 19th incident where he is accused of forcing a woman into his vehicle while in the city parking lot at 1st Avenue South and South 3rd Street. Miranda is accused of slamming the woman against the side of the car after she attempted to leave and then forced her back into the vehicle.
Miranda then allegedly took the woman to rural Worth County, took her cell phone and then left her in 20-degree weather.
Miranda was charged with third-degree kidnapping, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for January 18th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.