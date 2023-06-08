Armored car guards accused of stealing thousands of dollars from ATMs plead not guilty

MASON CITY — Two north-central Iowa men working as armored car guards and charged with stealing thousands of dollars from local automated teller machines have pleaded not guilty.

35-year-old Brian Bohl of Sheffield and 41-year-old Justin Alumbaugh of Mason City are accused of stealing over $10,000 while working for Rochester Armored Cars between January and December of last year. Rochester Armored Cars advised that several of their ATM deposits were short over that time span, with the company saying Bohl and Alumbaugh were working as a security guard on the days the deposits were short.

Criminal complaints against both suspects say that they admitted during an interview with the Division of Criminal Investigation to shorting ATM deposit drops by not putting all of the money into the ATMs and then taking the extra money home at the end of each shift rather than put it into the company’s vault.

Both Bohl and Alumbaugh have been charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years.

Both men were due in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Tuesday for arraignment hearings, but they have filed written pleas of not guilty. Trials have been scheduled for both men to start on August 8th.